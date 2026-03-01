Kejriwal blaming others for shortcomings in Delhi despite 11-year rule: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The BJP slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, saying despite failures of his 11-year rule in Delhi, he held others responsible for the shortcomings in the national capital.

After getting the opportunity to govern Delhi for more than two terms and now running the government in Punjab for the past 3.5 years, AAP delivered zero development in both places, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

Kejriwal, who was discharged by a Delhi court in a liquor policy case two days ago, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah at a party rally here on Sunday, claiming that the countdown of the BJP's removal from power has begun.

The former Delhi chief minister, at Jantar Mantar, also said the BJP ruined the city in its one-year rule, alleging that the roads are broken, the water supply is contaminated, and people are facing difficulty in breathing due to air pollution.

Sachdeva said that while AAP leader questioned the BJP's one-year-old government in Delhi, he did not mention what his government did in Delhi in the past 11 years.

"The 11-year tenure of AAP government in Delhi marked by zero development, corruption, scams, and the Sheesh Mahal, whereas the one year of the BJP government has been marked by change and development," said the Delhi BJP president.

The problem with Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP is that the moment they get a little breathing space, they begin making political statements blaming the BJP for issues ranging from Delhi to Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and even Israel and America.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set a unique example nationwide by presenting her report card before the people in all seven parliamentary constituencies within seven days after completion of BJP government's one year in power, he said.

The Rekha Gupta government, through the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Flood Control Department and Transport Department, has undertaken development works worth thousands of crores, he said.

In addition, by allocating Rs 100 crore in separate development funds to each assembly constituency, the government has provided new development opportunities to public representatives, he added. PTI VIT AMJ AMJ