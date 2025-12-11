Kejriwal breathes fire against BJP over Goa nightclub inferno, says tragedy example of graft

Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore into the ruling BJP in Goa over the nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, blaming the tragedy on corruption and saying this is what the saffron party has given to the tourist state during its long rule.

Kejriwal, who arrived in the state on a three-day tour, alleged the fire tragedy in North Goa over the weekend was reflection of corruption in the BJP-led state administration.

Talking to reporters outside the Dabolim airport, the former Delhi CM said he is in Goa to campaign for the party for the upcoming zilla panchayat (ZP) elections and meet AAP volunteers.

In the last 13 years of its rule, the BJP has given only corruption to Goa and this was evident in the devastating fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, alleged the AAP leader.

"The Arpora incident is a prime example of corruption. There was no alternative to the BJP (so far) in in Goa, but now the AAP is there," he said.

Kejriwal noted the nightclub was running without a valid licence and despite a demolition order against the facility.

"This is what the BJP has given Goa," he remarked.

The former Delhi CM urged electors to vote for change in the December 20 zilla panchayat elections and pitched the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

"In the ZP elections I request the people of Goa to vote for change. The change which is to happen in the 2027 assembly elections should start from these ZP elections," he stressed.

The AAP is contesting in more than 40 of the 50 seats in the ZP polls in Goa.

Zilla panchayats are district-level bodies in Goa’s two-tier Panchayati Raj system, functioning as local self-government units to coordinate development activities. PTI RPS NR RSY