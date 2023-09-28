Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI probe will bring out truth behind CM's 'rajmahal', says BJP

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Tearing into the AAP and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal over allegations linked with the construction of a new official residence for the Delhi chief minister, the BJP on Thursday said it hopes the CBI probe will reveal the "truth behind rajmahal".

The CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" by unidentified public servants of the Delhi government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for the chief minister, officials said on Wednesday.

At a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the CBI probe will also disclose the facts related to the tendering process in which there are alleged irregularities.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event later in the day, Kejriwal "welcomed" the preliminary inquiry while asserting that nothing will come out of it as there "is nothing wrong".

"It was said that Kejriwal committed bus scam, liquor scam, road scam, water scam, electricity scam and scam in school buildings. They have lodged more than 33 cases against me," he said.

"I may have faced the maximum number of inquiries in the world during my tenure as chief minister in the last eight years. Welcome this new inquiry. Nothing was found in any case. Nothing will be found in this also. What will you get when there is nothing wrong?" he added.

Tiwari, during the press conference, said the investigation will also reveal on whose instructions public works department officials "issued small tenders" for the construction of the building so that the matter did not reach the department secretary.

The CBI investigation will also reveal who "approved" the "exorbitant rates" for furnishing material used in the bungalow and the building material, marble stone and woodwork for the flooring, he said.

Shahzad Poonawala, a BJP national spokesperson, alleged that Kejriwal considers himself a "sultan of Delhi".

When the people of Delhi were clamouring for oxygen supply, ventilators and medicines during the pandemic, Kejriwal was "preparing to build his palace", he charged.

Poonawala dubbed the spending on the bunglaow a "vulgar expenditure" and asked if could it be a common man's house.

Now, as the probe is to happen, the AAP will "play the victim card" but this is not the time to play a victim card but "show the report card", he said. PTI KND SLB SZM