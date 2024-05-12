Kejriwal came to do 'common man's politics', ended up living in 'sheesh mahal': BJP's Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him a "big fraud", saying he came into the political arena claiming to do "common man's politics" and ended up living in a "sheesh mahal".

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also slammed Kejriwal for predicting the saffron party's fate in the Lok Sabha elections and said the AAP national convenor should instead talk about himself and his party.

He said Kejriwal, who is out on an interim bail, will have to go back to jail in 20 days.

"I think when he goes to the people of Delhi in the next 48 hours, they will ask him if he remembers the liquor scam that he had committed and opened liquor shops outside schools and gurudwaras," Puri said.

"Kejriwal is an old artist. In fact, this word 'artist' is a bit soft for him. In a way, Kejriwal is also a big fraud," he told reporters in the national capital.

Kejriwal had first said he would carry out a movement against corruption and never join politics. Then, he said he would do "common man's politics", wear a muffler, ride a WagonR, and never have a "lal batti" on his car, Puri charged.

"...then he started living in a sheesh mahal," he said.

"You are set to go back (to jail) in 20 days after being (lodged) there for 50 days. Then what will happen to your party?," Puri asked Kejriwal.

He also asked, "Are you preparing to hand over the leadership to 'bhabhi ji' (Sunita Kejriwal) because you do not take responsibility for anything." The AAP chief, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. PTI PK NIT PK SZM