Kejriwal claims CBI raid against Sisodia in coming days; ploy for sympathy, says BJP

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Citing "reliable sources", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that a raid by the CBI is going to be conducted at party leader Manish Sisodia's house in the next few days. The BJP hit back saying the AAP leader's claim was his "ploy" to gain public sympathy ahead of the Assembly elections next month that he feared to lose.

No immediate reaction was available from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the claim made by the former Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal's accusation comes ahead of the elections for Delhi assembly's 70 seats due next month.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in near future.

In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP convener further claimed that the BJP is going to lose the assembly polls, and the raid and future arrests would be an outcome of the party's "bewilderment".

Kejriwal said he had recently stated that Delhi chief minister Atishi would be arrested and raids would be conducted against some AAP leaders.

The investigative agencies have not found anything against the AAP leaders and will not get anything in future as well, said Kejriwal.

"AAP is a diehard honest party," he asserted.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a press statement said Kejriwal's social media post was an "ultimate proof" of his "desperation".

"In the past several days, Kejriwal has tried every possible ploy -- be it the drama over so called attack on him, announcement of allowances for women and priests or promise to waive of water bills -- still he sees a clear defeat in the upcoming assembly elections," Sachdeva claimed.

The AAP supremo has once again turned to social media out of "political despair" in an attempt to gather public sympathy but Delhi people will not fall prey to his "ploy" , he alleged.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister, is one of the accused in the excise policy case registered by the CBI. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2023 in a money laundering case linked to Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22.

He was released in August last year, after spending 17 months in jail. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS