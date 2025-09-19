Kejriwal condemns attack on social activist in Goa

Panaji, Sept 19 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condemned the attack on social activist Rama Kankonkar in Goa, alleging that the law and order machinery had completely failed under the BJP government.

Six people brutally assaulted Kankonkar at Caranzalem on Thursday afternoon. The police have arrested five accused involved in the attack, while one suspect is absconding.

Taking to X, Kejriwal said, "Shocked to hear about the brutal assault on social activist Rama Kankonkar, in broad daylight. Gang wars, drugs, harassment of women and now this assault — show a complete failure of the law and order machinery under the BJP in Goa." Kankonkar is undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, and several leaders and social activists have visited him.

The activist has informed the police that a group of armed men punched and kicked him, smeared cow dung on his face and flung him onto the road near a park.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said all accused involved in the assault would be arrested and given the strictest punishment. PTI RPS ARU