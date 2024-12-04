Kejriwal condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal, lauds Punjab Police for averting tragedy

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple in Amritsar and lauded the Punjab Police for averting a "very big" tragedy.

Advertisment

Speaking in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, saying "very big powers" are conspiring to defame Punjab and people of the state.

"The Punjab Police not only averted the tragedy but also set an example of how to maintain law and order," the former Delhi chief minister said.

He said that the issue of attack on Badal was raised by the BJP, but the party was silent over the "murders, rapes, shooting in Delhi" where police come under the Central government.

Advertisment

A former terrorist opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes policeman.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. PTI VIT MHS BUN VIT KVK KVK