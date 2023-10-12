Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in Bihar train accident

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the train derailment in Bihar's Buxar, and said the Centre needs to be alert to prevent such accidents. At least four passengers died and several others were injured when six coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Buxar district on Wednesday night.

"The train accident in Buxar, Bihar is extremely sad. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God that all the injured get well soon and return to their families," he said.

"The Centre will have to be alert to prevent such train accidents. It is worrying that such major accidents happen again and again," he said in a post on X. PTI SLB DV DV