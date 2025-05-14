Kejriwal congratulates newly sworn in Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai who took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Heartiest congratulations to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on taking oath as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. May his tenure uphold the highest ideals of justice and strengthen the faith of people in the judiciary." Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and senior AAP leader Atishi also conveyed her best wishes. "Wishing him a tenure defined by unwavering commitment to justice, equality and the Constitution -- further fortifying the pillars of our democracy and ensuring the protection of every citizen's rights," she said in an X post.

Justice Gavai was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on Tuesday upon attaining the age of 65 years.

Elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, Justice Gavai will serve a tenure of over six months, demitting office on November 23. He took the oath of affirmation in Hindi.

Justice Gavai is the second Dalit Chief Justice of India after Justice K G Balakrishnan, marking a significant moment in the country's judicial history. PTI MHS RUK RUK