Kejriwal dares BJP to contest polls, slams its 'goons' for 'attack bid'

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, the AAP supremo on Saturday accused the saffron party of orchestrating the "attack".

Reiterating AAP's claims, Kejriwal told a gathering at Badli in northwest Delhi, "Yesterday, they (BJP) attacked me using their goons in Vikaspuri. Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections." The 'padyatra' or foot march was part of a series of public rallies being conducted by AAP leaders across Delhi in the run-up to next year's Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the AAP sharpened its attack on Saturday and alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate Kejriwal, warning that the BJP will be held responsible if anything happens to him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Police complicity in the incident (in Vikaspuri) clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life." The AAP leader, however, said that despite the Vikaspuri incident, Kejriwal will continue to undertake 'padyatras' as per the schedule.

When asked why the AAP did not file any complaint in the matter, Singh said the incident wouldn't have happened if the police were "impartial", claiming that its officers did not do anything to stop the attackers who, he said, belonged to the BJP's youth wing.

The police can take cognisance of the incident and conduct its probe, he said, adding that the AAP is taking legal opinion for further action in the matter. PTI MHS ARI