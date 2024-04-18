Kejriwal deliberately trying to shoot up his sugar level for bail: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, is deliberately eating mangoes, sweets and taking sugar with tea to raise his blood sugar level.

Advertisment

ED says Kejriwal wants to create a ground for bail citing fluctuations in blood sugar level.

The Delhi court asked the probel agency on Tuesday to file its response to Kejriwal's application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conference.

In his application to Special Judge Rakesh Syal, Kejriwal had said his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

The court had on Monday extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He is lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections".