Kejriwal didn't raise insulin issue with AIIMS specialists, say Tihar authorities

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Tihar administration arranged a video conference of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with senior specialists from AIIMS during which neither "the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors", prison authorities said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Tihar administration of denying insulin to Kejriwal, who suffers from diabetes. The party has also alleged a "conspiracy" to "kill" him.

The Tihar administration, in a statement on Sunday, said appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Kejriwal through video conference on Saturday.

"After a 40-minute detailed consultation, Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly," a jail official said.

Advertisment

The video conference was organised by the Tihar Jail administration on a request by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. Apart from a senior specialist from the hospital, medical officers of the Tihar jail were also on the call.

The AIIMS specialist was provided with a complete record of CGM (Glucose Monitoring Sensor) and the details of diet and medicines being taken by Kejriwal.

"Neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors," the official added.

On Friday, the Tihar jail administration submitted a report to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying that the chief minister's health was reviewed on April 10 and April 15 by a medicine specialist who advised oral anti-diabetic drugs and it is "incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time" during his treatment.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government''s now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1. PTI SLB KSS KSS