Kejriwal does not have greed for power, honour is paramount for him: AAP's Sandeep Pathak

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) AAP leader Sandeep Pathak on Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not have greed for power and honour is paramount for him.

He has vowed not to sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty", he added.

Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP and the party's general secretary (organisation) said this in Jind, where he held a meeting with party leaders and prepared a module of AAP's campaign for the next fifteen days for the October 5 Haryana polls.

Later speaking to reporters, Pathak said party workers will go to every home and tell people that they have given several chances to other parties which have "failed to live up to their expectations".

"They will seek one chance for Arvind Kejriwal (AAP). We will tell them that if we do good work, then vote for us the next time, otherwise don't," Pathak said.

On the issue of Kejriwal's announcement on Sunday that he would resign after two days as Delhi Chief Minister, Pathak said, "The big question is why Arvind Kejriwal ji said so... He is known for his honesty. He has lived his entire life with honesty".

Pathak said any honest person will not tolerate the "false" allegations which were raised against him.

"Arvind Kejriwal does not have any greed for power, honour is paramount for him. He has decided he will go through the 'agnipariksha' and he will go among the people (of Delhi) and they will decide whether he is honest or dishonest.

"If people feel he is honest, they will give their vote. If they feel he is dishonest then they will not give their vote. Kejriwal ji will accept the CM's post only when people tell him and give him the 'certificate of honesty'. So, for this 'agnipariksha' he has resigned," said Pathak.

Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he would resign after two days and sought early polls in the national capital while vowing not to sit on the CM's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The BJP hit back at the AAP supremo, terming his move a "PR exercise" and "drama".

Kejriwal was released on bail from Tihar jail on Friday in the excise policy graft case. PTI SUN MNK MNK