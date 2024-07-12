Kejriwal elected leader, already spent 90 days in jail: SC granting interim bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be released on interim bail.

SC referred Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam to a larger bench.

However, Kejriwal will not come out of Tihar jail because he was arrested by CBI in the same matter.

On May 17, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, had reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's plea.

In its verdict, the bench held that mere interrogation does not allow arrest.

Given right to life is concerned and since matter is referred to larger bench, we direct Arvind Kejriwal to be released on interim bail, SC said.

Ordering Kejriwal's release on interim bail, Justice Khanna said, "Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration of 90 days. We direct Kejriwal will be released on interim bail. We are conscious he is an elected leader."

The apex court had on April 15 sought a response from the ED on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has challenged in the top court the April 9 order of the Delhi High Court that had upheld his arrest in the case.

The high court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest in the case, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the money laundering case.

On June 20, he was granted bail by a trial court here on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh in the case.

However, the ED had moved the Delhi High Court the next day and contended that the trial court's order granting bail to Kejriwal was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.

The high court, on June 21, imposed an interim stay on the trial court's bail order till passing of an order on ED's application for interim relief. On June 25, the high court had passed a detailed order staying the trial court order.

Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.