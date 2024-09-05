Kejriwal govt brought education revolution: Atishi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that the Kejriwal-led government is the only one that prioritises sending principals and teachers abroad for advanced training, rather than ministers and officers.

"This is the education revolution brought by the Kejriwal government," Atishi said.

Atishi, while addressing the audience at the Delhi State Teachers Awards on Teacher's Day, said that the Kejriwal government is the only one that sends principals and teachers abroad for training, rather than ministers and officers.

She highlighted that over 400 principals and teachers have received training at prestigious institutions like Cambridge University, while 950 teachers have been trained at the National Institute of Education in Singapore and 1,700 teachers at IIM Ahmedabad.

Reflecting on her own background, the minister said, "Both of my parents were teachers at Delhi University. I have a personal connection to this profession and understand the value of quality education." She also emphasised the importance of respecting teachers and said, "We have elevated teachers to the position of gurus and they are key to shaping future generations."