Kejriwal, Harsimrat oppose bill allowing President to make legislation for Chandigarh directly

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday strongly opposed a Constitution Amendment bill set to be introduced in Parliament to include Chandigarh under Article 240, empowering the president to make regulations for the Union territory and legislate directly.

The Centre will bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, according to a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletin.

If the bill is passed, Chandigarh could have an independent administrator, similar to having had an independent chief secretary in the past. Chandigarh serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

This proposed amendment has sparked political outrage in Punjab, with the ruling AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticising the BJP-led Centre, accusing the government of attempting to "snatch" Chandigarh from Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal vehemently opposed the Centre's proposed move, calling it a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

"The BJP-led central government's attempt to eliminate Punjab's rights over Chandigarh through constitutional amendment is not part of a simple move, but a direct attack on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights. This mentality of undermining the federal structure and depriving Punjabis of their rights is extremely dangerous," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

"Punjab, which has always sacrificed for the nation's security, food, water, and humanity, is today being deprived of its own share. This is not just an administrative decision, but akin to wounding the soul of Punjab.

"History bears witness that Punjabis have never bowed before any dictatorship. Punjab will not bow even today. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain with Punjab," he further said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that with this move, Punjab will lose its rights over Chandigarh.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central Government in this winter session. With this amendment, Chandigarh will be converted into a state, and Punjab will completely lose its right over Chandigarh," she said.

Badal described the proposal as a significant blow to Punjab, noting that the Congress party had initially taken Chandigarh from Punjab and asserting that the decision to make it a separate state would not be accepted.

"This amendment bill is a robbery of the rights of Punjab and also a violation of the principles of federal structure. The Shiromani Akali Dal will not allow this to happen and will strongly oppose it in this session," she said.

The SAD has called an emergency meeting of its core committee on November 24 to discuss this issue. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the meeting, to be chaired by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, will chart out the next steps.

Senior constitutional experts will be consulted to finalise a strong strategy to counter the Centre's move, he added.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said that the Centre's latest endeavour aims to "completely snatch" Chandigarh from Punjab and transform it into a separate Union territory. He described this action as "an act of sheer aggression that Punjab will never accept." "I urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to strongly oppose this anti-Punjab move in Monday's Assembly session and pass a resolution against it. An all-party meeting must be convened so that Punjab can stand united, go to Delhi before the Parliament session, stage a protest against this unconstitutional assault, and meet the president with an all-party delegation to formally register Punjab's objection," said Singh.

Currently, the Punjab governor serves as the Administrator of the UT of Chandigarh. It was previously administered independently by a chief secretary since November 1, 1966, when Punjab was reorganised.

However, since June 1, 1984, Chandigarh has been administered by the Punjab governor and the chief secretary's position was converted to an adviser to the UT administrator.

In August 2016, the Centre sought to restore the old practice of having an independent administrator by appointing former IAS officer K J Alphons for the top post.

However, the move was withdrawn after stiff opposition from the then-Punjab chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, who was part of the NDA, and other parties, including the Congress and AAP.

Punjab, which has staked its claim on Chandigarh, also wants the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to it. The chief minister has reiterated this demand during a recent meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Faridabad. PTI CHS VSD MPL MPL