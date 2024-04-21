Kejriwal has fundamental right to good health: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Reacting to the controversy over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health in Tihar jail, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he has a fundamental right to good health and demanded a high level cognisance of the news that he is being denied insulin.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

Yadav in a post on X said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a fundamental right to good health. This news is unbelievable that he is being denied insulin to control his rising sugar level in jail. Immediate high level cognisance of this news should be taken and it should be found out whose instructions are behind this conspiracy." He also used the hashtag 'Give_Insulin_to_Kejriwal' and 'Nahi_Chahiye_BJP' in his post.

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Tihar authorities have now requested a diabetologist from AIIMS in contradiction to their earlier stance of adequate medical facilities for diabetics being present in the prison.

He also said a "conspiracy" is being hatched to harm Kejriwal in judicial custody.

"There are two sides to it. Arvind Kejriwal says he needs insulin and he needs to consult a doctor. He said he wanted to consult his private doctor over a video call.

"On the other hand, the BJP and the Tihar jail are saying that he is okay and doesn't need insulin. As per them, he's fine," the Delhi minister added.