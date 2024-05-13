Kejriwal, his wife Sunita, Mann feature in AAP's list of star campaigners for Punjab

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were on Monday included in the party's list of 40 star campaigners in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

The Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on May 10.

The list of star campaigners also includes the names of jailed leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

The other star campaigners for AAP are Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, who is currently abroad for eye treatment.

Sandip Pathak, an AAP Rajya Sabha and the party's national general secretary, Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot have also been included in the list.

It also includes Punjab ministers Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Anmol Gagan Mann, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Harjot Bains, Balkar Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Baljit Kaur and Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Punjab MLAs who have been included in the AAP list of star campaigners are Budhram, Baljinder Kaur, Kulwant Pandori, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj and Dinesh Chadha.

A constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab. PTI CHS SZM