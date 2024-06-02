Kejriwal holds AAP's PAC meet before surrendering, appeals leaders to stay united

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee before surrendering at the Tihar jail upon the expiry of his interim bail on Sunday.

The party said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh, AAP National General Secretary (Organization) Sandeep Pathak and other members attended this meeting.

The AAP supremo assigned different responsibilities to the leaders and appealed to everyone to stay united.