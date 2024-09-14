Kejriwal holds meeting of AAP leaders regarding Haryana polls

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jumped into business a day after being released from Tihar Jail as he held a meeting of AAP leaders regarding the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to go solo in the polls after its alliance talks with the Congress failed.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak and Raghav Chadha, besides Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, among others, were present at the meeting called by Kejriwal.

Pathak, the AAP national general secretary (organisation), shared that Kejriwal had called all the senior party leaders from Delhi for the meeting.

The meeting saw detailed discussions about the Haryana polls. A plan has been formulated for campaigns in each Assembly constituency of the state.

Pathak said the AAP is going to launch an extensive campaign in Haryana.

"Ever since the Supreme Court has given bail to Arvind Kejriwal, the enthusiasm and resolve of our party workers has increased manifolds and they are ready to work with hundred times more energy than before. We believe that the Haryana polls are going to be very exciting this time," he added. PTI SLB RC