Kejriwal inaugurates construction and demolition waste recycling plant at Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a construction and demolition waste recycling plant of the MCD at Jahangirpuri here, and said it is the largest such unit in the country. The chief minister said that 6,500 tonne of construction waste is generated on a daily basis. He added that there are plans to build one such plant at Okhla also. "There are four plants in Delhi now, with the addition of the one inaugurated today. The other three are at Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala. We have plans to build such a plant at Okhla too that will process 1000 tonnes," he said. Kejriwal also said that that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party had come to power in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), corruption has reduced in the civic body. PTI SLB SKY SKY