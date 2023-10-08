Kejriwal inaugurates construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the country's largest construction and demolition waste recycling plant here on Sunday and said such facilities will be crucial in making the national capital beautiful. Spread over approximately seven acres, this plant in Jahangirpuri can recycle 2,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste daily, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

According to officials, waste collected from all over Delhi will be brought to the plant for processing and recycling those into tiles, bricks and other such items.

At the inauguration event, Kejriwal said, "After the demolition of a building, debris is kept either on the roads or vacant plots. This leads to debris getting piled up at unusual places." "We aim to make Delhi neat and clean and the most beautiful city. As of now, we cannot say that Delhi is beautiful since there are piles of litter in Delhi. To make the city beautiful, we need construction and demolition plants like this. All the debris resulting from construction and demolition activities will be brought to such plants," he said. The chief minister said that such a plant will play a crucial role in making Delhi beautiful.

"Delhi produces 6,500 tonnes of debris daily. The construction and demolition waste recycling plant at Jahangirpuri is the fourth of its kind. Rest three plants are at Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala.

"These four plants have a recycling capacity of 5,000 tonnes, which doesn't meet the requirements of 6,500 tonnes of debris produced daily. We have a plan to construct a new construction and demolition plant at Okhla with a recycling capacity of 1000 tonnes, while the capacity of the four existing plants will be increased slightly," Kejriwal said. He said that the plant in Jahangirpuri is based on the latest European technology. "It makes absolutely no noise. Moreover, no dust or dirt flies around," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal claimed that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came into power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), many positive changes have taken place.

"A year ago, MCD was infamous for corruption. All employees were on strike for their salaries. Many employees were not paid for several months. It was a terrible situation. I won't say that everything is perfect after the AAP came into power in the MCD. It will take some time for everything to be set right," he said.

It will take some time to fix the "mess that has happened in the last 75 years", Kejriwal said, adding corruption is decreasing in the MCD and employees are now receiving their salaries on time. "The construction and demolition plants are now being built because there is an honest administration in the MCD," he added. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said efforts are being made to make the city free of garbage and debris. "Locations have been designated for the disposal of debris. It will also help in preventing pollution," she said. PTI SLB NSD NSD