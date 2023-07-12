Kejriwal interacts with MCD school principals who underwent training at IIM-Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday interacted with MCD school principals who recently attended a training programme at IIM Ahmedabad, and said they will be sent abroad for training very soon.

He also said that even though 50 principals were sent to the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad but the impact of the initiative will be seen in hundreds of schools.

"What the principals have learnt during their training is important but what is more important is that they have come back with a different level of enthusiasm. We will also send MCD school teachers and principals for training abroad very soon," Kejriwal said.

"You have to be the agent of change not only for your own schools but for the environment also," he said.

The chief minister further said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school system is "very depressed" at the moment and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will change that and bring optimism.

"We know that MCD school teachers have been working under adverse circumstances. The education system as well as the infrastructure are in poor condition and no previous governments paid attention to it. The condition is very depressing at the moment and we will change it," he added.

Referring to the training of Delhi government school teachers in foreign countries, Kejriwal said sending teachers and principals for such programmes "is important for their exposure".

"We have sent our government school principals to London, Singapore and Finland. There have been arguments that teachers should not be sent to such expensive training programmes and that trainers should be brought to Delhi instead. However, there is a vast difference between the two because the exposure is important," he said.

"Our party staunchly believes that unless there is good education, the country cannot develop. We have to make the Delhi education system the best in the whole world," the chief minister added.