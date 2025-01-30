'Kejriwal is anti-national': Nadda slams AAP chief over 'poison in Yamuna' remark

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday attacked the ruling AAP in Delhi over the issue of corruption and asked people to make the national capital "AAP-DA" (disaster) free in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Krishna Nagar here, he also slammed the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks that Haryana is "mixing poison in the Yamuna".

Calling Kejriwal "anti-national" for making such an allegation, Nadda said, "He is pitting people of Delhi and Haryana against each other. He is trying to create panic among the people. He does not deserve to be in politics." Nadda also alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government has done a Rs 8,000 scam in the Yamuna cleaning projects.

"I can see that you have made up your mind to form a BJP government in Delhi. This is not an ordinary election; it is an election to change Delhi's fate and image.

"This election is about freeing Delhi from the AAP, which has come to be known as AAP-DA...this election is about freeing you from all the problems you have faced under their tenure," Nadda told the rally.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.