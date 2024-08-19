Kejriwal jailed without evidence, won't bow before 'dictatorship': AAP

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday slammed the BJP over imprisonment of its convener Arvind Kejriwal and said that they won't bow before the centre's 'dictatorship'.

Kejriwal government minister Imran Hussain and AAP MLA Sahiram Pehalwan conducted a workers meet in Chhatarpur. The party is holding such meetings in all the Assembly constituencies, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls early next year "The BJP has kept Arvind Kejriwal in jail in the excise policy case without any evidence. But, we are not going to bow down to dictatorship of its central government," Hussain said.

The AAP has so far successfully organized workers' conferences in more than 20 assembly segments. The party local MLAs are presenting the details of the four and a half years of work done by them before the public in these conferences, he said.

"In the upcoming assembly elections, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP. Once again, the Aam Aadmi Party government will be formed in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal", he said.

Incidentally, the sitting AAP MLA from Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar recently quit the party and joined the BJP. PTI VIT HIG HIG