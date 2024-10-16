Kejriwal joins AAP's 'Padyatra' campaign, says free schemes will go away if BJP wins Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday joined the 'Padyatra' campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, and warned people that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will stop all the free schemes.

Kejriwal joined senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who launched the 'Padyatra' campaign in August ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.

Addressing a gathering in Khichripur, he charged that the BJP "conspired" to stall the AAP government's schemes like free electricity, free bus rides for women, and medical treatment as people in the states ruled by them, like Haryana and Gujarat, also demanded the same facilities.

"They first tried to stall the work through the LG but I did not let it happen. So they arrested me," he alleged.

Kejriwal said that while he was in jail, people of Delhi were harassed due to stalling of the AAP government's work and the condition of roads, water supply, sewerage, and garbage disposal worsened.

"There is no need to worry, now I have come back and get all these issues resolved," he promised.

He said the BJP was bent on winning Delhi Assembly polls at any cost and warned that the free electricity scheme will be stopped by the party if it comes to power.

"It's your responsibility to save Delhi and these facilities. You have to vote for 'jhadu' (AAP's symbol) and if by mistake the BJP comes to power, it will stop all these facilities," Kejriwal said.