Kejriwal 'kingpin' of excise scam, claims ED, seeks 10-day remand as protests erupt over his arrest

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister once idolised as an anti-corruption crusader, was on Friday produced before a court where the Enforcement Directorate dubbed him as a "key conspirator" in the liquor scam case and sought his 10-day custody.

The ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

He demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from the 'South group' for contesting elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the federal anti-money laundering agency, told the court.

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in the Goa assembly elections came from four hawala routes.

He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).

The AAP chief was produced before the court around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.

"We have given an application for 10 days' remand," ASG Raju told the court.

He alleged the AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible.

The agency alleged Kejriwal was culpable in the case not only as an individual but was vicariously responsible for the actions of his associates.

Kejriwal was produced before the special ED court after he withdrew from the Supreme Court the plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The apex court had said the petition would be heard during the day.

The move came soon after the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, who has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The ED has claimed that Kavitha, a BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the south cartel.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice which this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol.

Protests erupted in the national capital over Kejriwal's arrest with hundreds of AAP workes and supporters hitting the streets. Raising slogans "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain" and "tyranny won't last", they converged near the AAP offices.

Many of them, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, two key ministers in the Kejriwal cabinet, were detained. They were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from ITO intersection, which is close to the AAP and BJP offices, violating section 144.

While accusing Kejriwal of being the "kingpin" of the alleged scam, the ED has alleged the party's communication incharge Vijay Nair functioned as his link to the south cartel, which gave the Delhi's ruling party kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for favours by way of wholesale and retail liquor licences.

These funds, it claimed, were used for the assembly elections in Goa and significant amounts of money were given to AAP candidates in cash.