'Kejriwal ko insulin do': AAP workers protest outside Tihar jail

New Delhi: Carrying insulin, the workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party protested outside the Tihar jail in west Delhi on Sunday and demanded that insulin be given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is suffering from diabetes.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha were present at the protest site. Scores of party workers carrying placards saying 'Kejriwal ko insulin do' sang 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' outside the jail.

"This is not a protest. The people of Delhi are worried about the health of Chief Minister Kejriwal who is diabetic. They have sent insulin for him," she said.

Atishi alleged there is a "conspiracy" to harm Kejriwal.

"The Tihar administration had said they have specialist doctors but yesterday they wrote to AIIMS for a diabetologist. Kejriwal has been in judicial custody for nearly 20 days but they are asking for a diabetologist now.

"This shows there is a conspiracy. His sugar levels are high and denying him insulin is dangerous for his health," she said.

The Tihar administration, earlier in the day, said appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Kejriwal through video conference on Saturday.

"After a 40-minute detailed consultation, Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly," a jail official said.

The video conference was organised by the Tihar jail administration on a request by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Apart from a senior specialist from the hospital, medical officers of Tihar were also on the call. The AIIMS specialist was provided with a complete record of CGM (Glucose Monitoring Sensor) and the details of diet and medicines being taken by Kejriwal.

"Neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal nor was it suggested by the doctors," the official added.