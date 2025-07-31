Kejriwal lauds 'honest' AAP regime, says previous govts 'ruined' Punjab

Sunam, Jul 31 (PTI) Accusing the previous governments of "ruining" Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said an "honest" regime led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on the contrary working for the welfare of people.

He lauded his party's government for acting tough against drug smugglers and bringing an "education revolution" in the state.

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighter Udham Singh.

The AAP chief earlier along with Mann paid tributes at the Shaheed Udham Singh memorial here.

Kejriwal also blamed the previous governments for the problem of drug menace in the state.

Taking potshots at the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP, he alleged, "The way their (previous) governments destroyed Punjab, government schools and hospitals, there was corruption everywhere, they looted money." "Punjab's situation has started improving in the last three years," said Kejriwal while referring to the AAP government's tenure in the state.

On the state government's anti-drug drive, Kejriwal said the drug smugglers are being arrested and put behind bars.

"Today, an education revolution is going on in Punjab. Good results (of government schools) are coming. The children of poor families are now joining IITs and they are becoming engineers, doctors and advocates. People of Punjab never expected such a government," he added.

Asserting canal water is now reaching the tail end of villages, the AAP national convener said, "During previous governments, farmers had to wake up in the night to switch on their motors (to irrigate their crops)." "But today, farmers are getting eight hours of electricity supply during the day time and it is happening for the first time," he added.

Kejriwal said the work on construction of 20,000 km of rural roads in the state will start from September.

Escalating his attack on the previous governments, Kejriwal said that they used to claim lack of funds for carrying out development works.

"We never said there are no funds. It is the same money, same budget, same officers but those who run the governments have changed. It is the AAP government, which is an honest government. We are doing all your works," he added. PTI CHS AS AS