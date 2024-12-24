Advertisment
National

Kejriwal launches 24-hour water supply in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar

NewsDrum Desk
Arvind Kejriwal Atishi AAP Aam Aadmi Party

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering during the commencement of drinking water supply to the houses 24 hours a day, in Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched round-the-clock water supply in Pandav Nagar DDA flats in the Rajinder Nagar area here.

"When we came to power 10 years ago in Delhi, around 50-60 per cent of water was supplied by tankers. There used to be tanker mafia. I am happy to say that today, after 10 years, 97 per cent of Delhi gets water by pipeline," the former chief minister said.

"Today, round-the-clock clean water supply has started in Rajinder Nagar and we will extend it to the entire Delhi in the coming times," he said.

To show that the water was clean, Kejriwal drank water directly from the tap.

The AAP chief was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak.

The AAP has fielded Pathak from Rajinder Nagar constituency for the Delhi assembly elections slated for February next year.

