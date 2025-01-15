Kejriwal losing polls, resorting to diversionary tactics: BJP

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is resorting to diversionary tactics to hide his failures, the BJP said on Wednesday, citing his multiple claims, including about the likely arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and BJP declaring Ramesh Bidhuri as its CM candidate.

In an apparent tit for tat counter, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited "reliable sources" to claim that Kejriwal is considering Amanatullah Khan and Naresh Balyan for the Leader of Opposition as the BJP is set to get a majority in the Delhi assembly polls.

Khan "hates" Hindus and "supports" Rohingyas, Bhatia alleged, claiming that this is why Kejriwal likes him.

The AAP chief prefers Balyan due to the MLA's involvement in "extortion", the BJP spokesperson said.

He said Kejriwal has nothing to show for the AAP government's work in Delhi as he has failed to fulfil promises of piped water supply to every house, cleaning Yamuna, and building roads, schools and hospitals.

That is why he has resorted to diversionary tactics of making big claims like Atishi is expected to be arrested, and the BJP is distributing gold chains among voters, Bhatia said.

The former Delhi CM is set to lose from the New Delhi constituency, Bhatia claimed.

Kejriwal should tell who is going to be the Leader of Opposition, the BJP leader said, claiming the former Delhi chief minister cannot hold the position himself because of the bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court in the excise case.

Bhatia accused Kejriwal of insulting a woman chief minister like Atishi by calling her a "temporary CM".

Kejriwal also got Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal beaten up at his residence, the BJP spokesperson alleged, claiming that the AAP has been anti-women.

At the press conference, another BJP spokesperson, Shazia Ilmi, accused AAP MLA Vinay Mishra of threatening and beating up a Dalit woman.