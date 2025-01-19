Kejriwal makes pit stop for 'veg momo' amid Delhi campaign

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a pit stop to savour vegetable momo at a roadside stall while out campaigning.

The AAP shared a video on X from its official handle, showing Kejriwal eating steamed momo amid cheers from supporters.

"The relation between momo and Delhiites is a bit deeper. During campaigning in New Delhi, a momo seller offering Kejriwal momos to eat," the party said in its post.

Kejriwal, an MLA from the New Delhi constituency since 2013, faces challenge from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, who have allowed no let up in their attacks on the former chief minister in their jousting for Delhi's throne.

In the video, the AAP supremo can be heard asking the vendor for one piece of "veg momo". He then picks one piece from a plate and invites others to share the rest with him.

"Na," Kejriwal said, when the seller asked him, "chutney khate ho (do you eat chutney)?" The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Results of the polls will be declared on February 8.

The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has pulled all the stops to retain its power in Delhi for a third time in a row. The party routed the BJP and Congress back-to-back in 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls in Delhi.

The BJP was reduced to just three seats in 2015 and then eight seats in 2020 elections, while the Congress drew blank both times. PTI VIT VN VN