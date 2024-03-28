Arvind Kejriwal makes political speech in court during remand hearing

New Delhi: As claimed by his wife Sunita Kejriwal that her husband will do a ‘big expose’ in court on Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal delivered a political speech in the court with the permission from the judge.

“Ye case do saal pehle se chalrha Hain. August 2022 ko CBI ka case file hua tha. Fir ECIR file Hui thi. Mujhe giriftaar kia Hain. Na mujhe kisi court ne doshi karaar Kia Hain na hi aarop taye hue Hain,” he said.

“ED lagbhag 25000 pages file kar chuki hai aur bohot witnesses ko la chuki Hain.

Referring to C Arvind 's statement, Kejriwal said mere ghar pe dhero mantri aate Hain, wo aapas me khusir phusur karte Hain, documents dete Hain. Kya ye statement ek sitting CM ko arrest krne ke lie sufficient hai?

"Statements pe statements ho rahe the jab Tak wo (MSR) mere khilaaf statement nahi de rahe the. Iska matlab ED ka intention mujhe phasana tha."

Referring to Raghav Magunta's statement, Kejriwal said, "Unke 5 statements hote hain, wo whi bolte hai Jo unhone bola. Jab unke pitaji statement badalte hain, uske baad unhe chord Diya jata Hain. Ye Jo 6 statements Hain jisme wo mere baare me nahi bolte Hain wo record pe nahi laya jaata hain."

"Mai kewal ye janna chahta hu, kya ye 4 statements ek sitting CM ko arrest krne ke lie sufficient hai?

"Ek lakh page Jo ED ke daftar me Hain humare favour me wo record pe nahi laya jaata hain.

"Ab Mai kehna chahta hu ki ye sharaab ghotaale ke paise aakhir Hain kaha.

Referring to the SC judgement, Kejriwal said, "Ye Jo 100 crores bolrahe hain wo toh asal me ye kahin nahi Hain. Ye asli sharab ghotala shuru hota Hain ED ki investigation ke baad."

Kejriwal said that motive of ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi party.

ED's counsels objected saying that Kejriwal was levelling allegations against the probe agency.

Kejriwal continued saying that Sarath Reddy ne 55 crores ka donation BJP ko Diya. Mere paas saboot Hain ki ye racket chal Raha Hain. Money trail is established. He donated 50 crores to BJP after being arrested.

Kejriwal said Jitne din ED hume remand pe rakhna chahe hume manzoor hain.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta appearing for Kejriwal clarified he is saying he is not opposing remand on the ground that money trail is established. Ye use bhi toh investigate kare.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju appearing for ED said that persons who have later named him have disclosed reasons to do so.

"It's in the papers. All these submissions have been made before Delhi High court. He wants to play to the gallery by making same submissions," Raju said.