Kejriwal, Mann attend mass wedding event of Koli community in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony at Bhavnagar in Gujarat involving 151 couples of the Koli community.

At the event organised by Veer Mandhata Koli Samaj, whose president Raju Solanki is AAP's national joint secretary, Kejriwal said the community has always been at the forefront of doing various charitable works.

"The Koli community has contributed significantly to Gujarat's development. Our Koli children are extremely talented, hardworking, and patriotic. Therefore, if they are provided with proper education, appropriate skills, and good opportunities, they can progress even further," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal said he will continue to participate in more such social, religious, and political events to be organised in Gujarat in the future.

Mann also congratulated the Veer Mandhata Koli Samaj for the event, which was the 12th mass marriage ceremony organised by it.

The Punjab CM said he would continue to take part in such programmes in Gujarat that benefit society and the people.