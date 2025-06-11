Kejriwal, Mann lay foundation stone of sports hub in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, Jun 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Burlton Park Sports Hub, an ambitious project to be developed at approximately Rs 78 crore.

Terming it a "historic" day, Kejriwal said the sports hub will provide thousands of people with opportunities to get into sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

This would be the first-of-its-kind sports complex in the country and would be completed within a year, the former Delhi chief minister said, addressing a gathering here.

Kejriwal emphasised that Punjab was once a leader in multiple fields, including sports, but "regressive" policies by rival political parties caused its decline. He blamed these parties for the drug menace, asserting that the anti-drug drive -- 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' has now broken the backbone of the drug network.

The AAP chief highlighted the government's bold actions, such as confiscating and demolishing the properties of drug smugglers through 'Operation Bulldoze'.

Kejriwal said soon "ultra-modern stadiums" will be established in every village to steer the youth away from drugs. He reiterated that the initiative aims to position Punjab as a leading state in the country.

The AAP leader spoke about the establishment of new focal points across Punjab and the launch of the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal' to ensure investors receive all necessary approvals within 45 days of the application.

He said Punjab, known for its courage, enterprise, and resilience, is now poised to lead India's industrial resurgence.

Over the past three years, the state government launched several initiatives benefiting all sections of society, and this momentum will continue in the future, he added.

In his address, Chief Minister Mann highlighted Jalandhar's legacy of producing exceptional athletes who brought international acclaim to the country, particularly in hockey.

He pointed out that many players of India's national hockey squad hail from the district, with three generations of athletes having emerged from its grounds.

However, the CM said political mismanagement over the years caused Punjab to lag behind in sports.

Mann stressed that the state's lost glory in athletics would be restored through committed and strategic efforts.

Reviving sports is a central pillar of the anti-drug drive, he said it aims to channelise youth's energy into positive avenues.

Mann also announced that the Burlton Park would be renamed after a legendary Punjabi athlete, shedding its colonial legacy.

The CM said international cricket stadiums would soon be developed in Jalandhar and Amritsar, following the one in Mullanpur in Mohali.

Mann noted that the captains of India's men's and women's cricket teams, as well as the football team skipper, hail from Punjab.

He asserted that Punjab would soon become a number one state in sports, and the government would leave no stone unturned in upgrading infrastructure and promoting athletic excellence.

Mann and Kejriwal flagged off a shipment of 25,000 rugby balls to be used for matches in the prestigious 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

They emphasised that it is a matter of great honour for Punjab that rugby balls manufactured by Savi International, a Jalandhar-based company, will be used in an international sporting event of such magnitude.

Both the leaders added that the sports industry is playing a vital role in fuelling thousands of jobs and positioning Punjab as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Highlighting the global reputation of Jalandhar's sports industry, the leaders lauded the hardworking, resilient, and visionary manufacturers who have consistently delivered world-class products.

They reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to giving a strong impetus to this vibrant sector. PTI CHS SKY SKY