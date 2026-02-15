Kejriwal, Mann pay obeisance at Rankeshwar temple in Punjab's Sangrur

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Punjab's Sangrur district on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

On this occasion, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also present.

Upon reaching the temple in village Ranike in Dhuri, Kejriwal, Mann and Sisodia offered prayers at the temple.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I got the opportunity to participate in the 'puja' organized today at the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhuri." Earlier, Mann extended greetings to people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

"May Lord Shiva bless you all with immense happiness and good health," said the Punjab chief minister in a post on X. PTI CHS HIG HIG