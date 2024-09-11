Kejriwal, Mann, Sushil Gupta among AAP's star campaigners for Haryana polls

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The AAP released the names of 40 star campaigners for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls on Wednesday, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, the party's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, senior leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh figuring in the list.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the Haryana polls on its own after its eat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is also among the star campaigners of the party.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Among the other star campaigners of the AAP for the Haryana election are Manish Sisodia, Sandeep Pathak, Gopal Rai, Satyender Jain, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot -- all senior party leaders from Delhi.

Besides Mann, the other star campaigners from Punjab include ministers Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains and Chetan Singh Jouramajra and party MPs, including Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Gupta heads the Haryana unit of the AAP.

The Kejriwal-led party has so far declared 70 candidates for the Haryana polls.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

The Congress and the AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi, while they fought the election separately in Punjab.

The Congress had given one seat to the AAP in the general election in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but failed to win a single one. PTI SUN RC