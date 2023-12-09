Kejriwal, Mann to launch scheme for doorstep delivery of services in Ludhiana on Dec 10

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch on December 10 a new scheme, 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar', aimed at providing citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, the party said on Saturday.

Malwinder Singh Kang, chief spokesperson of AAP's Punjab unit, said under the scheme, people will be offered 43 services at their doorsteps, including certificates of birth, marriage, death, income, residence, caste, rural area, border area, backward area, pension, electricity bill payment and land demarcation.

Almost all government services will come under the purview of this scheme, except arms licence, Aadhaar card and stamp paper, he said.

The 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme will be launched by AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana on Sunday, Kang said.

Under the scheme, he said, people can schedule their appointments by dialling the helpline number '1076' and get their work done.

Once the time and date are decided, people will receive an SMS informing them about the required documents and fees, etc., Kang said.

Specially trained staff will visit people's homes or offices at the scheduled time with tablets and complete the necessary paperwork, collect fees and provide receipts, which will allow citizens to track their applications, he said.

Soft copies of their certificates will be sent to their mobile phones and hard copies of the documents will be delivered to their homes, he said.

This scheme will provide relief to the common people of Punjab as they will not have to visit government offices to avail civic services. Earlier, people had to visit government offices and stand in queues for hours, Kang said.

This scheme will also give people freedom from middlemen, he said.