Kejriwal meets families of jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met the families of jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh on the occasion of Diwali.

Sisodia was arrested in February in connection with the excise policy case. Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month as part of its probe into allegations of money laundering in the same matter.

"Today, on the occasion of Diwali, I went to Manishji and Sanjayji's homes, met their families and shared the happiness of the festival," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

"No matter how difficult the times are, we all families are united and together. We all are fighting the battle of truth and in the end only truth will win," the AAP chief added. PTI SLB SZM