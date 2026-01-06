Kejriwal misleading public to remain politically relevant: Delhi minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday accused Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of misleading the public and attempting to create confusion in the national capital to remain politically relevant.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said, “Kejriwal's political approach has been reduced to shoot and scoot politics – making allegations and then avoiding responsibility.

But such tactics will no longer be accepted by the people of Delhi.” The minister referred to a recent controversy over an alleged directive asking government school teachers in the capital to count stray dogs.

Sood said he had publicly read out and explained the Directorate of Education's circular, clarifying that it contained no such instructions.

He added that he had challenged Kejriwal to point out any reference to dog counting in the circular, failing which Kejriwal should apologise for spreading misinformation. There was no immediate response available from the AAP.

“After the facts were placed in the public domain, the Aam Aadmi Party stopped raising the issue altogether,” Sood claimed, alleging that the matter was raised only to create unrest.

But given Kejriwal's experience as a former chief minister, his statements could not be dismissed as a misunderstanding, Sood said.

“This appears to be a deliberate strategy -- make allegations, create sensationalism and then withdraw without accountability,” he said.

The minister also criticised the AAP for allegedly attempting to mislead the public on air pollution by accusing the government of avoiding a discussion on the issue.

He pointed out that the Assembly agenda clearly mentions a scheduled discussion on air pollution.

“Repeatedly making false claims and then stepping back will not be tolerated. Kejriwal must apologise to the people of Delhi,” Sood said.

He added that while Kejriwal previously apologised in defamation cases, the Delhi government would accept a public apology in this matter without initiating legal proceedings.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also criticised the AAP leaders, alleging that Leader of Opposition Atishi had been absent from Delhi for several months, yet she is creating disruptions in the Assembly over pollution.

The attempts are aimed at preventing discussions on what Sachdeva described as false social media posts and statements made by AAP leaders regarding assigning teachers to dog-counting duties. PTI SHB ARI