Kejriwal not to appear before ED, will go to Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning, say AAP sources

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and will visit Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning, AAP sources said on Thursday.

"He will be going to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli where he will take part in a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He will leave for Madhya Pradesh in a while," a party source said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He was supposed to depose at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am on Thursday.

Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to the ED, demanding that the probe agency withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said that in reply to the ED notice, Kejriwal has termed it as "illegal and politically motivated" and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Kejriwal also alleged that the notice was sent to him at the behest of the BJP.