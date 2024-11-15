Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal paid obeisance at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here on Friday on the occasion of the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Accompanied by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, the former Delhi chief minister offered prayers at the gurdwara, expressing his deep reverence for the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, a statement from the party said.

It also said that Kejriwal called on the public to embrace Guru Nanak Dev's path of truth and compassion. "On the pious occasion of Guru Parv, I paid my respects at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and prayed to Guru Maharaj Ji for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of everyone. We are walking on the path shown by Guru Nanak Ji. His teachings guide us to shape our lives accordingly," Kejriwal said on X.

After offering prayers, Kejriwal extended greetings to the people and highlighted the importance of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib.

"Let us all follow the path of compassion, selflessness and truth as taught by Guru Ji," Kejriwal said. "I pray that Guru Maharaj Ji fulfils everyone’s wishes, alleviates suffering, and blesses all with good health and happiness. May His divine blessings guide and protect us all." PTI MHS MHS NSD NSD