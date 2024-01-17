Kejriwal to leave for Goa on Jan 18 defying ED summons for fourth time

Panaji: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to Goa from January 18, party's state chief Amit Palekar has said.

Kejriwal was summoned for the fourth time for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Jan 18 in Delhi liquor scam.

Palekar told PTI on Wednesday that Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak will be in the coastal state from January 18 till January 20.

Palekar said the senior AAP leaders will meet the party's Goa MLAs and other state functionaries and volunteers during their visit, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly – Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).

Palekar said the detailed schedule of the programme would be shared later.