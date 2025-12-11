Kejriwal on 3-day Goa visit to campaign for AAP in Zilla Panchayat polls

Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Goa on Thursday on a three-day visit to the coastal state, where Zilla Panchayat elections are scheduled on December 20.

The party's Goa president Amit Palekar said Kejriwal would be reaching the state in the evening.

“AAP National Convenor Shree @ArvindKejriwal bab will be coming to Goa for a 3-day visit to campaign for ZP elections and meet party volunteers,” he tweeted.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Goa!,” he added.

AAP is contesting in more than 40 of the 50 seats in the ZP polls in Goa.

Zilla Panchayats are district-level bodies in Goa’s two-tier Panchayati Raj system, functioning as local self-government units to coordinate development activities. PTI RPS NR