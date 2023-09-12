Kejriwal on three-day Punjab visit from Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to Punjab from September 13, party sources said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Kejriwal will participate in several important programmes and fulfil some of the most significant poll promises of the AAP, they said.

Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to make a major policy announcement during Kejriwal's visit.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal will inaugurate a 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar in the presence of Mann as part of the AAP's guarantee to provide quality education to the children of the state, the sources said.

This will be the first 'School of Eminence' in Punjab. In the coming days, the AAP government will open 117 such schools in the state, they said.

Kejriwal and Mann will also address a public gathering in Amritsar. They will hold town hall meetings with entrepreneurs on September 14 in Amritsar and Jalandhar. Issues of entrepreneurs, including policy-related matters, will be discussed during the meetings.

Following this, Mann may also make some significant announcements related to the industry policy, according to the sources.

On September 15, the two leaders will hold town hall meetings with entrepreneurs in Ludhiana and Mohali, following which Kejriwal will return to Delhi, the sources said.