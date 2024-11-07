Kejriwal on two-day visit to Punjab from Friday

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Punjab from Friday, party sources said.

Kejriwal will attend an oath-taking ceremony of newly elected 'Sarpanchs' in Ludhiana on Friday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will administer the oath.

The next day, the former Delhi chief minister will campaign for his party candidates in Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal for the November 20 bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab, AAP sources said.

The bypolls to the four assembly segments -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The panchayat polls were held last month in which 13,147 'Sarpanchs' were elected.

Of them, 10,031 'sarpanches' will be administered oath by the chief minister, according to an official release. The oath-taking ceremony of the remaining 'sarpanches' and the 81,808 newly-elected 'panches' will be held after the by-elections.

CM Mann said the state government has made elaborate arrangements to make this oath-taking event a huge success as thousands of people are expected to attend it. PTI CHS NSD NSD