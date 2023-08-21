Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of WCD officer accused of rape with minor

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her.

The chief minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm on the matter, officials said.

Kejriwal, while talking to reporters at the sideline of an event here, also appealed the Delhi Police to immediately arrest the accused officer.

"I have ordered the chief secretary for suspension of the officer till the inquiry is pending. I have also sought a report from the chief secretary by the evening," Kejriwal said.

The officer of the Delhi government's women and child development department has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday.

The girl was staying with the accused - a deputy director in the department - and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.