Kejriwal 'overacting' after court order, people know truth: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday accused former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of overacting after court relief in the excise policy case, and said people of Delhi "truth." Addressing a press conference, Mishra said Kejriwal resorted to similar "dramas" even when he was in power.

Mishra said that despite serious questions raised by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India, Kejriwal "kept roaming with a medal of truth", and was celebrating the lower court's verdict.

"Is it not true that when the excise case came up against Kejriwal, the liquor policy was withdrawn? If the policy was based on honesty, why was it taken back?" Mishra said.

Mishra, who was in the AAP before he joined the BJP, said that after the case, Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia destroyed several mobile phones, and the commission for liquor wholesalers was increased from five per cent to 12 per cent.

"The biggest justice happens in the people's court, and voters did not elect the Aam Aadmi Party government last year," he added.

He said the high court's verdict in the matter is still awaited.

"Punjab will also give its answer," Mishra said about the AAP government there.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in a case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy that had triggered political controversy and contributed to the collapse of the AAP government in the national capital. PTI SHB VN VN