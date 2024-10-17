Kejriwal participates in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations across Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday participated in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at various locations across Delhi and emphasised his government's efforts to uplift the Valmiki community.

Addressing a gathering in the Shobha Yatra organised at the Red Fort, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP government has taken many decisions in the interest of the Valmiki community ever since it was formed.

"The AAP government in Delhi has appointed the first minister and deputy speaker from the Valmiki community," Kejriwal said.

Our government on Wednesday made more than 600 'safai karamcharis' permanent in the MCD, and even before this, thousands of sanitation workers were made permanent, he added. Kejriwal claimed that prior to AAP’s governance in MCD, sanitation workers often went months without salaries, but under his administration, workers now receive their payments timely.

"Ever since our government came to power in the MCD, sanitation workers have started getting their salaries in the first week of the month," he said. Kejriwal also drew attention to the Punjab government's recent unveiling of a Valmiki museum in Amritsar, which showcases the life of Maharshi Valmiki through advanced 3D and 4D technology.

"The Valmiki community has always supported us, and we are committed to working for their betterment," said Kejriwal, encouraging people to visit the newly opened museum in Amritsar for inspiration from Maharshi Valmiki's life. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK