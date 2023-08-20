Kejriwal promises slew of 'guarantees' in MP, takes veiled dig at Shivraj over governance

Satna, Aug 20 (PTI) AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured various "guarantees" including free power, medical treatment and construction of quality schools besides a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youths in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a party meeting here, the AAP national convener took a veiled dig at MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appealed to people to stop believing in "mama" who has "deceived his nephews and nieces".

“I heard there is a 'mama' (As the MP chief minister is popularly known) who has deceived his nephews and nieces. Don't trust him now…. I am saying that your son, brother and chacha (uncle) have come now. Believe in chacha (uncle) now,” Kejriwal said.

In his speech, the Delhi chief minister tried to reach out to various sections of society and alleged political parties used to make announcements in their manifestos and later forget them.

Even leaders who release the manifesto of their respective political parties don't read that document but Kejriwal's guarantees will be fulfilled, he said.

“You people have given enough opportunities to BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Look at our governments in Delhi and Punjab, we will fulfil all guarantees. This is Kejriwal's guarantee,” he said.

The AAP is trying to make inroads into Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections are due later this year.

Kejriwal further said, if voted to power, the AAP government will construct quality schools for providing free education.

"(We will provide) free treatment including tests and surgeries costing Rs 20 lakh in hospitals, and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youths," he said.

On the power front, the AAP leader promised free power for up to 300 units with 24-hour uninterrupted supply. He said electricity bills due till November 30 will be waived if AAP is voted to power.

Kejriwal said services of employees engaged in temporary or contractual jobs will be regularised and cited the examples of Delhi and Punjab where AAP is in power.

“In Delhi, we have given government jobs to 2 lakh people and created 12 lakh jobs in the private sector. In Punjab, the AAP government has provided government employment to 31,000 and created 3 lakh jobs in the private sector,” he said.

He said AAP will root out corruption in Madhya Pradesh and will ensure that people will not have to make rounds of government offices for getting ration cards or licenses.

"Instead, the concerned government officials will go to their doorsteps for providing them with these facilities like in Delhi and Punjab," he said.

If voted to power in MP, the AAP government will implement "teerth darshan yojna" for elderly people who want to go on a pilgrimage at the place of their choice, he said.

"Our government will give Rs 1 crore honorarium to soldiers and constables who die in the line of duty among others," he added.

Kejriwal said a separate announcement will be made for farmers and tribals after preparing a detailed plan.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said PM Narendra Modi often mentions the "governments of double engines." "If the engine has power, then only one is enough. Now the country does not need a double engine. A new engine named 'Kejriwal model of governance' is needed," Mann said.

Mann recalled the 2016 note ban which forced people to stand in queues at midnight.

"They (the Central government) launched a currency note with Rs 2,000 denomination terming it an excellent move. Later, they stopped the circulation of Rs 2,000 notes and also termed it an excellent move.

"Someone told PM Modi that new currency notes should resemble the colour of his jackets. Check if currency notes are of the same colour as Modi's jackets," he said.

Mann alleged the Central government jailed AAP leaders and the then Delhi ministers Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia as they were doing excellent jobs in providing quality health and education facilities to the people. PTI MAS ADU NSK